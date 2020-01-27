BRENTWOOD -- A Sandown man who allegedly murdered his 88-year-old grandmother last month has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin P. Honigberg has scheduled a hearing on March 6 to determine whether Patrick Irish, 42, is competent to stand trial on second-degree murder charges in the death of Aline Irish.
The competency evaluation was ordered in response to a defense motion, which is under seal.
“Based on the representations contained in the motion, or on the observations of the court, the court determines that bona fide doubt exists regarding the defendant’s competency to stand trial,” Honigberg wrote in his recent order.
The Office of the Forensic Examiner is expected to conduct the evaluation and file a report with the court before the competency hearing.
“Should the evaluator opine that the defendant is not competent to stand trial and is not restorable, then the evaluator shall also include in the report an opinion as to the defendant’s dangerousness to himself or others…,” the order said.
Irish was arrested on second-degree murder charges hours after his grandmother was allegedly killed inside her home at 48 Phillipswood Road in Sandown.
Authorities said she died of blunt-force trauma to her head and that she was found after her grandson called 911 for assistance.
Irish has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at the Rockingham County jail.
According to neighbors, Irish had moved in with his grandmother less than two months before her death.
State prosecutors have not released a possible motive for the killing.
Irish’s criminal record includes a conviction for driving under the influence of drugs in Epping in 2016 and another driving while intoxicated conviction from 2014.
Records show he had lost his license. Irish mentioned his financial difficulties in court paperwork related to the Epping DUI, to which he pleaded guilty in 2018.