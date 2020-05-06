BELMONT -- A man charged with murdering his mother is scheduled for a court hearing to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Nicholas Ross Murphy, 31, who is charged with second-degree murder for either knowingly or recklessly causing his mother’s death, has been held at Belknap County jail since his April 16 arrest by New Hampshire State Police.
He has not been formally arraigned, according to the New Hampshire Courts Call Center, but is set to participate in a competency hearing on June 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Belmont police responded to a 911 call at 31 Tee Dee Drive on March 16, shortly before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered Pamela Murphy, 62, deceased in her home at the resident-owned Lakes Region Cooperative, a community of mobile homes off Route 106.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim’s cause of death was the result of trauma to her head and neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.