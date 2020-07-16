Brandon Castiglione has been described as “hyper-religious” and on the edge of fixed delusions during his time behind bars after being charged with killing the minister of his church last year, but a judge will soon decide if he’s competent to stand trial.
A masked and handcuffed Castiglione appeared in Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday for a competency hearing that focused on his battles with substance abuse, signs of possible psychosis, and his sudden interest in religion in recent years.
Castiglione feels that his calling was to be a minister and that he ministers to others, according to Dr. Rochelle Barb, a state forensic examiner who performed a competency evaluation on Castiglione.
Barb testified about her interactions with Castiglione, his mental health and medical records, and her evaluation, which found that he was competent despite concerns raised by his public defender.
Castiglione, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 2019, shooting death of 60-year-old Luis Garcia of Manchester.
Garcia, a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, was found dead inside the residence at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry where Castiglione lived with his father, Mark Castiglione.
The Castigliones knew Garcia through the church and that on the day of his death he was painting at their house.
Brandon Castiglione’s criminal record includes convictions for drug possession and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
Less than two weeks after the murder, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, was arrested and charged in a shooting at a wedding at the same Pelham church.
Authorities said Bishop Stanley Choate was shot along with Claire McMullen, who was marrying Mark Castiglione. Choate and McMullen survived the shooting.
Garcia’s funeral had been scheduled just after the Castiglione wedding.
During her testimony at Thursday’s hearing, Barb shared details of an interview given by Castiglione’s father, who stated that before the murder he had “recent paranoia,” people were more concerned about him, and on a few occasions he “looked high.”
“In fact, before the offense, he had found him in a chair, unresponsive, with a needle on his lap,” Barb said.
At the same time, she said Castiglione’s father thought his son was doing better because he was involved in the church and was attending five to six times a week.
But his obsession with religion was also a cause for concern.
Castiglione’s grandmother told authorities that something was off about him.
“She noted that he had been praying a lot, although she didn’t define what she meant by a lot, and that he had expressed to her that demons were tracing him from place to place,” Barb said.
Judge Marguerite Wageling made no ruling on Castiglione’s competency because the hearing is expected to resume at a later date.