A Concord man has been charged with killing his wife, 78-year-old Marlene Couture.
According to Concord Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Philip Couture, 77, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Marlene Couture's death at the couple's home on the south end of Concord.
Philip Couture has also been charged with one count of second-degree assault. Police say they believe he choked another woman at the house.
That woman was treated for her injuries and released, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy on Saturday, according to the Attorney General's Office, which will determine how Marlene Couture died.
Philip Couture's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord.
