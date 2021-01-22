A Concord police officer faces several charges after the alleged assault of a woman.
Prosecutors say in October, Bryan Croft, 39, of Concord choked a woman described as an intimate partner, and slammed her arm in a door.
The woman reported the assault, and state police began an investigation.
A few days later, Croft told the woman not to tell state police about the assault, and told her to tell troopers someone else made the initial report. Croft told the woman to tell police that she was hurt when she fell while moving exercise equipment, that she had not been assaulted.
Prosecutors say Croft took a baby monitor out of the house, in what prosecutors said was an effort to hobble the investigation, and told the woman to delete photos and videos from her cell phone.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Croft was a Concord police officer at the time of the assault. Prosecutors have not clarified the status of Croft's employment with the department, and the Concord Police Department referred all comment to the Attorney General's Office.
Croft, son of recently-elected Merrimack County Sheriff David Croft, has been charged with one class B felony count of second degree assault, two class B felony counts of falsifying physical evidence, two class B felony counts of witness tampering and one class A misdemeanor count of domestic violence. His arraignment date has not been set.