One day after Djeswende and Stephen Reid were reported missing, their bodies were founded in a wooded area of Concord on Thursday. Autopsies revealed that both had been shot multiple times and their deaths have been ruled homicides.
Provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office
Police were still investigating a Concord park on Saturday, where a couple was found shot dead last week, with authorities ruling their deaths homicides.
The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were found Thursday evening in the area of Broken Ground Trails, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, just north of Loudon Road.
Autopsies conducted on Friday determined that both Reids died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.
Authorities took the unusual step on Friday of encouraging area residents to “be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives.” They are also asking for the public’s help to solve the crime.
Authorities said the Reids, described as avid outdoor enthusiasts, left their home in the nearby Alton Woods apartment complex around 2:22 p.m. on Monday afternoon and went for a walk that led them to the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends never heard from them again.
The couple was reported missing on Wednesday after Stephen Reid failed to show up for a planned event, officials said.
Their bodies were recovered near the Marsh Loop Trail, officials said.
Police are asking anyone who saw the Reids on Monday to contact them. They are also asking anyone in the area who has a home or business security or video surveillance system to review the recordings to see if the Reids were captured on the video.
Anyone who sees any suspicious behavior or activity, or who has any information related to the Reids’ disappearance and deaths was asked to contact Concord police at 603-225-8600, or through the anonymous Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.