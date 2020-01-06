Concord High School was briefly placed on lockdown and a student taken into custody Monday after he was discovered wearing an ammunition belt at school.
In a recorded phone message to parents, interim Concord High School Principal Michael Reardon said the school resource officer received a report about 1 p.m. that a teacher noticed a student “asleep” in a classroom wearing what appeared to be an ammunition belt around his waist.
Reardon put the school on lockdown as a precaution, while the school resource officer and Concord police investigated.
The lockdown was lifted a short time later after police determined the belt contained only spent ammunition shells.
Concord police confirmed a juvenile was taken into custody following the lockdown.
“Upon questioning him and inspecting the belt, we found it did not contain live ammunition,” Reardon said in the phone message. “It was made up of spent shell casings.”
The student was “fully cooperative” during the investigation, Reardon said.
“Obviously, this was an extremely upsetting occurrence for students and faculty here at the school,” Reardon said in the phone message. “In retrospect, no one in the school was in danger at any time. The safety of our school community remains our highest priority.”
Reardon thanked police and those in the Concord High School community for their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.