A Concord High School teacher has been arrested and charged with several sex crimes involving a minor, Concord police announced Thursday.
Manchester resident Joshua Harwood, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with:
- Two Class A felony charges of manufacturing child sexual abuse images.
- One Class B felony charge of prostitution involving a minor.
- A felony charge of possession of child sexual abuse images.
- Misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and solicitation to commit sexual contact. Those crimes involve an adult.
Concord police said Harwood was a Concord High School teacher when the solicitation to commit sexual contact occurred.
The announcement reflects back to 2019, when the arrest of Concord High School teacher Primo “Howie” Leung rocked the school district.
Parents protested to the school board, and a consultant detailed coverups on the part of Principal Tom Sica and Superintendent Terri Forsten. Both resigned, and Forsten recently surrendered her teaching certificate.
Concord Deputy Police Chief John Thomas said Harwood turned himself over to police on Thursday. He said Harwood was living in Manchester when the investigation began, and anyone with information can call the Concord crimeline at 226-3100.
He said the alleged victim is a former high school student.
"We're unaware of any other victims, but we're actually reaching out to see if there are other victims," Thomas said.
Acting Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy was not immediately available for comment, her office said.
The office said Harwood had not been at Concord High School for a long time.
In December, Murphy announced a teacher had been placed on leave pending an investigation into inappropriate online solicitation of a former student. A former student had alerted school officials to the activity, Murphy said at the time.
Murphy did not name the teacher then.
Concord police said they began an investigation in December after being alerted to inappropriate online activity and past physical activity.
Harwood allegedly participated in sexually explicit online activity and received videos involving the minor, Concord police said. At least once, he allegedly had physical contact with the minor in exchange for money, police said.
Harwood refused bail and his being held at the Merrimack County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court.
The Concord police, Manchester police and New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force participated in the investigation..