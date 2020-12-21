A Concord High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate online solicitation” of a former student, school officials said Monday.
Concord Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Murphy said Monday in a statement that on Dec. 16, a former Concord High School student contacted a school administrator alleging that a teacher at the high school was engaged in inappropriate online solicitation.
Murphy said the Concord Police Department and the NH Department of Education were notified, due to the nature of the allegations.
“Because the allegations concern possible criminal activity, Concord Police assumed jurisdiction of the case and have been working closely with district leadership, who are conducting their own internal investigation,” Murphy said in a statement. “The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations, and is prohibited from being on district property.”
Murphy’s statement did not specify the gender of the teacher under investigation, or the student making the allegations.
The new allegation comes a few months after a report released in July detailed weaknesses in the Concord School District’s response to multiple allegations that a former teacher had crossed the line with students.
Former Concord High School principal Tom Sica and former Supt. of Schools Terri Forsten both resigned in November 2019, amid controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against a teacher.
Both Sica and Forsten were placed on leave after the school board received an independent investigator’s report into the district’s handling of allegations against former teacher Primo “Howie” Leung.
Leung, a former special education teacher arrested in 2019, was accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student at a summer camp in 2014.