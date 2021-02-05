A Concord High School teacher pleaded not guilty to prostitution and child pornography charges, stemming from a series of incidents in the year before he was hired as a business teacher at the high school.
Joshua Harwood, 36, pleaded not guilty on Friday to sex crimes that Concord police say occurred in 2019, involving a boy who was under 18 at the time.
According to an April 2018 profile in the Southern New Hampshire University student newspaper the Penmen Press, Harwood was an instructor in the business department at Southern New Hampshire University. Harwood served as the faculty advisor for a fraternity at SNHU, Kappa Delta Phi, according to the Penmen Press.
SNHU spokeswoman Lauren Keane said Harwood was fired in April 2019.
"As per University policy, we cannot discuss any additional details of Harwood's employment," Keane said.
Harwood had also taught accounting at Manchester Community College between 2014 and 2016.
In 2019, before Harwood was a teacher at Concord High, police say he paid a teenaged boy for nude photographs, and to perform sex acts. Police say Harwood paid the boy a total of about $900 for sex acts and photographs.
The boy told police that he started communicating with Harwood in 2019, when he was 16. The boy said in early January 2019, Harwood came to his house and performed fellatio on the boy. Then, police said, transaction records with payment app Venmo showed Harwood paid the boy.
"Joshua Harwood paid you $42," the online receipt read, according to a police affidavit.
Throughout the winter and spring of 2019, Harwood kept contacting the boy. At Harwood's request, police said, the boy took videos of himself masturbating. Harwood paid him between $5 and $20 for each video.
In December 2020, Harwood contacted the boy again on the photo-sharing app Instagram, and offered him money in return for fellatio.
Harwood's Instagram profile now noted that he was a teacher. The boy searched Harwood's name, and found he had become a teacher at Concord High School.
The boy called Concord High School, and administrators called police. Harwood was immediately put on leave from Concord High, and ordered to stay away from the school.
Harwood has pleaded to eight counts manufacturing child sex abuse images and nine counts of prostitution involving a minor.
Harwood was ordered held before his bail hearing, scheduled for Feb. 9.