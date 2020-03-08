HUDSON -- A Concord home health care worker is facing fraud charges after Hudson police say she racked up over $1,500 in fraudulent charges on an elderly client’s credit card.
According to Hudson police, on Jan. 20 Off. Matthew Blazon launched an investigation after an elderly and disabled Hudson resident reported she was the victim of unauthorized access into her bank accounts by a home health care worker over an eight-month time frame in 2019.
According to police, following a month long investigation, Off. Blazon issued an arrest warrant for Katherine Price, 29, of Concord on charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.
On March 7 Price was taken into custody by New Hampshire state police in Concord and
transferred to Hudson police. She was booked on the charges and released on $140 cash bail. Price is scheduled for arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on March 19.
According to Hudson police Lt. Mike Gosselin, charges of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, and fraudulent use of a credit card are Class A felonies because the alleged amount for each criminal charge exceeds $1,500. Forgery is charged as a Class B felony because it involves a suspect check, police said.