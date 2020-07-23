A Concord man has been arrested after a pair of suspicious fires at The Draft sports bar on Main Street.
Bar workers put out a small fire on Tuesday, which they thought might have been caused by a stray cigarette butt, according to a news release. Then around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a bar worker noticed another small fire just outside the bar.
Employees at The Draft had put out the fire by the time firefighters arrived, and the inside of the bar was not damaged. But as firefighters checked for damage, they came to the conclusion that the fire had been set on purpose.
Police and firefighters reviewed surveillance camera footage of the bar, according to the news release, and said the Tuesday fire had not been an accident.
Police said the video showed Matthew Vashaw, 39, of Concord lighting the Tuesday fire.
Police and the fire department are still investigating the early Wednesday fire.
Police said bar workers know Vashaw, having thrown him out of The Draft more than once.
Vashaw was arrested, and was to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Thursday.