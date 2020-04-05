BOW - A Concord man faces several assault charges, after police say he was arrested twice in 11 hours in Bow last week.
According to Bow police, on Wednesday, April 1 around 12:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a business on River Road to investigate a report of a disturbance.
Police arrested Jason Rowan, 43, of Concord on a charge of domestic violence simple assault. Rowan was booked and processed at the Bow Police Department, then released on personal recognizance bail and ordered not to have contact with the victim.
Around 11:30 p.m. the same day, Bow police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance occurring inside a vehicle heading north on Route 3A. Officers located the vehicle near Tallwood Drive and an on-scene investigation led to Rowan being arrested again, this time for assaulting the same victim along with breach of bail.
According to police, Rowan was held without bail on the new charges and transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections where he will be video arraigned in Concord District Court.