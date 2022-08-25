Concord man charged with firing gun near downtown Staff report Aug 25, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Concord man was arrested Thursday and charged with firing a gun in a densely-populated residential area earlier this monthEzra Burdette, 20, of Concord, was charged with reckless conduct.New Hampshire State Police said in a news release they believe Burdette fired a gun during what appeared to be an argument with another driver on Rumford Street on Aug. 20. Burdette was released on his personal recognizance for appearance Sept. 15 at Merrimack County Superior Court. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Uvalde school board fires embattled Police Chief Pete Arredondo Ghislaine Maxwell sued for failing to pay her lawyers $878,000 in fees Peterborough man charged with assaulting wife Lyme man indicted for first-degree murder No bail for Tuftonboro standoff suspect Trump ally Perry sues to block U.S. from searching seized cellphone Load more {{title}} Most Popular Naked Mass. man arrested at AMC's Zealand Falls hut Subject of Manchester manhunt arrested Friday Teenager shot outside The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem Londonderry publisher blasts AG for 'heavy-handed' approach to political ads Manchester police seek "very dangerous" man, urge public to stay away from him Lyme man indicted for first-degree murder Authorities identify victims in Lynn, Mass. homicides-suicide on Tuesday Manchester man wanted after allegedly fleeing from police, stolen car Man charged with assaulting pedestrians in Lebanon Manchester police delay releasing details of racially insensitive text Request News Coverage