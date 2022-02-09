A 47-year-old Concord man has been arrested and charged with inappropriate sexual contact with at least four underage females, police said.
Joshua Pincoske, who volunteered until recently as an assistant men's baseball coach at Colby-Sawyer College, was charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, all Class A felonies, according to a news release. He also faces 50 counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, all Class A felonies; one count of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony and one count of Class A misdemeanor sexual assault.
The charges follow an investigation begun by Farmington Police Department in December 2020 after two 17-year-old girls reported inappropriate sexual contact with Pincoske, according to an affidavit.
Pincoske allegedly paid the girls for explicit sexual images transmitted online and as well as in-person sexual activity inside his vehicle, the affidavit reads.
A search warrant was executed at Pincoske's North Spring Street residence on Feb. 2 and he was arrested Tuesday.
Police recovered photos and videos of child sexual abuse with multiple girls dating back to 2015.
A profile of Pincoske on the Colby-Sawyer website has been removed. The college said he is no longer part of the team.
A statement from Colby-Sawyer College reads: “Colby-Sawyer College is aware of the arrest of Mr. Pincoske. Due to the serious nature of the charges filed against him, Mr. Pincoske’s status as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s basketball program has been rescinded effective immediately. During his time as volunteer and employee at the college, no complaints involving Mr. Pincoske were filed, nor did he exhibit signs that would suggest involvement in the type of behavior that led to his arrest. Colby-Sawyer extends its deepest condolences to the victims of the crimes Mr. Pincoske is accused of committing. The college will provide no further comment on this matter.”
Concord police assisted members of the Farmington Police Department, Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force with the execution of a search warrant, according to a news release.
Pincoske is being held on preventative detention pending arraignment at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Merrimack County Superior Court.