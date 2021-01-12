A Concord man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years to life in state prison for killing his wife in July 2019.
Attorneys for Emerson Figueiredo, 43, argued for a sentence of 25 years to life in the death of his wife, Nathalia DaPaixao, 35. Prosecutors argued for 45 years to life.
Figueiredo pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Nov. 6, 2020.
Police were called to Edgewood Heights Condo Associates on Branch Turnpike on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in response to several 911 calls, officials said. Outside the apartment complex, police found an adult female, identified as Da Paixao, suffering from several apparent stab wounds.
Da Paixao later died at Concord Hospital, officials said. Police arrested Figueiredo on two counts of second-degree murder, one for knowingly causing the death of Da Paixao by stabbing her, and the other for recklessly causing her death under circumstances “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to a statement issued by state prosecutors.
An autopsy later showed that Ms. DaPaixao died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
Relatives of Da Paixao set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations to cover her funeral costs and support the couple’s two children, 13 and 10.