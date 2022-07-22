Concord man indicted on additional charge in YDC investigation Staff Report Jul 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CONCORD -- A local man has been indicted on an additional count of felonious sexual assault in the ongoing investigation into alleged abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Jonathan Brand, 57, of Concord, on the charge involving a former YDC resident, the Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.Brand was previously indicted on two counts of felonious sexual assault.The center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the focus of a criminal investigation since 2019.More than 300 men and women have come forward with allegations dating back decades.At least 10 former state workers from the YDC Center and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord have been indicted on a multitude of criminal charges. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Former Trump strategist Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress +2 WaPo Analysis: A guide to the biggest moments in the Jan. 6 hearings so far Hanover police arrest man with gun in library, allegedly making threats Secret Service tells House it's still seeking lost Jan. 6 texts Police: Somersworth man convicted of bomb possession planned to use them against cops South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife, son Load more {{title}} Most Popular Chain-wielding man charged with assaulting Manchester police Pagans motorcycle gang shootout victim allegedly fired first at members of rival club Man arrested in Manchester shooting over the weekend High speed state police chase ends in Manchester NH man charged with attempted murder after Salisbury motel incident Names of six officers who fired weapons during deadly standoff in Manchester released Police: Somersworth man convicted of bomb possession planned to use them against cops Brothers accused of illegally storing asbestos, carcinogenic materials in apartments marketed to students Two Mass. men arrested for gun shop burglaries Another 12 arrested in alleged UNH fraternity hazing incident Request News Coverage