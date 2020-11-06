A Concord man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, for killing his wife in July 2019.
In July 2019, Concord police rushed to an apartment in Concord Heights, after 911 callers said a woman had been stabbed.
Officers found 35-year-old Nathalia Da Paixao bleeding in the parking lot of the building at 58 Branch Turnpike Road. She was taken to a hospital, but died there. An autopsy later determined multiple stab wounds had killed Da Paixao.
Da Paixao's husband, Emerson Figueiredo, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to knowing second-degree murder on Friday.
Figueiredo will be sentenced on Jan. 12 in Merrimack Superior Court. Prosecutors said in a news release they will seek a sentence between 45 years and life in prison, while Figueiredo's attorneys will argue for a lesser sentence.