One day after Djeswende and Stephen Reid were reported missing, their bodies were founded in a wooded area of Concord on Thursday. Autopsies revealed that both had been shot multiple times and their deaths have been ruled homicides.
Provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office
Police released this map, which shows the Broken Ground trail system. The Marsh Loop, where the bodies were found, is closest to the Portsmouth Street parking lot of the trail system
Concord police on Monday continued to plead for the public's help in solving the homicides of a Concord couple killed last week.
The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende (Wendy) Reid, who were in their mid-60s, were found Thursday evening on the city's Broken Ground trail system, off Portsmouth Street in East Concord. Both died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the Reids on Monday, April 18. The main number for Concord police is (603) 225-8600, and tips can be submitted through the Concord Crimeline.
As of Monday afternoon, Crimeline had logged 60 tips, police said.
Police also asked homeowners and businesses in the area to check any security or video surveillance system for video of the couple.
The Reids were outdoor enthusiasts and walked many of the trails close to their Alton Woods apartment complex in the Heights section of Concord. Their bodies were found near the Marsh Loop Trail.
In a statement Sunday, the family said Stephen Reid had worked for more than 30 years in the international development field with the U.S. Agency for International Development. Three years ago, the couple returned to his hometown of Concord for their retirement.
They both had ties to West Africa. He spent four years in the region with the Peace Corps after graduating from college. She was from West Africa; they met when she was studying in Washington, D.C., on an athletic scholarship.
"They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness," the statement said.
Djeswende helped recently resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States, the family said.
The statement, signed by Lindsay and Brian Reid, asked for anyone to provide police with information that would be helpful in the investigation.
Authorities have urged residents of the area to “be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives.”
The couple visited relatives on Easter Sunday and had telephone contact with people on Monday.
But when they failed to appear at a planned event on Wednesday and their cars were found parked in their usual spots, authorities were alerted.
They left their home at about 2:22 p.m. April 18 to go for a walk, authorities said.