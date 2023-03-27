Concord police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate who is responsible for placing a “smoke style” incendiary device in downtown Concord on Saturday night.
Around 8:05 p.m. personnel from the Concord police and fire departments were dispatched to 2 Capital Plaza for a report of a suspicious device.
Upon arrival, “officers discovered an incendiary device in the area,” Concord police said in a news release.
The New Hampshire State Police Explosives Unit was called in and examined the device, determining it was “most likely a device designed to generate smoke rather than an explosion.”
“At this time, it is believed that no one was in danger,” Concord police said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation.
Concord police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the placement of the device. Police are hoping to hear from anyone that was in 2 Capital Plaza during the daytime hours of March 25, or during the hours leading up to the discovery of the device, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.
Contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.
“Citizens are asked to check their camera rolls or electronic devices for anything that may have been captured related to the placement of the device,” Concord police said in a statement.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603-226 3100.