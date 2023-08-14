Concord police are investigating a Sunday afternoon crash involving a car and motorcycle that left one person dead and three others seriously injured.
On Sunday around 4:45 p.m., Concord police and fire crews were sent to the area of 147 Loudon Road to investigate reports of a car vs. motorcycle collision, with several people injured.
Upon arrival, police shut down a portion of Loudon Road while fire personnel treated casualties.
Four people were transported to Concord Hospital, two with critical injuries and two with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Concord Deputy Police Chief John Thomas said in a news release.
A short time later one of the critical victims was pronounced deceased at Concord Hospital, and the other was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Thomas said. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A portion of Loudon Road remained closed until approximately midnight while investigators and an accident reconstruction team collected evidence.
The collision remains under investigation and Concord police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have had a dashboard camera operating at the time to contact the Concord Police Criminal Investigations Division at 603-225-8600.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100 or online through the Crimeline website at: www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).