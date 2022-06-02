Authorities are looking for information on a vehicle as part of the investigation in the murders of a Concord couple in April.
Concord police want to speak with the owner and/or operator of a dark green Toyota RAV4, with a model year between 2006-2012, according to a news release. The SUV was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on Monday, April 18.
The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende “Wende” Reid were found on April 21, three days after they left their Alton Woods home to go for a walk on the Broken Ground trails off Portsmouth Street. Each had been shot multiple times.
The Reids’ bodies were recovered from a wooded area in close proximity to the Marsh Loop Trail, according to the release.
Last month, authorities released a composite sketch of a man they’re calling a “person of interest” in the murders, though officials were not clear whether the man could be a witness to or a suspect in the killings.
The man is described as in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'10", clean shaven, with a medium build and short brown hair, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, and khaki-colored pants and he carried a black backpack.
Officials said the man they’re seeking “was seen in the vicinity of the shooting incident on Monday, April 18.”
The Concord Regional Crimeline has increased the reward in the case to $33,500 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of whoever is responsible for the Reids’ deaths.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts of the man they’re seeking to call the police department at 603-225-8600.
Tips also can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com, or by texting TIP234 with a message to CRIMES (274637).