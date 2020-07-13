Concord school officials on Monday released the September 2019 report into the alleged sexual abuse by Concord High School teacher Primo "Howie" Leung and cover-ups by top administrators.
The independent report, first shared with the school board last September, contained significant redactions that administrators said protect student identity and comply with state and federal laws.
The redactions also protect the identity of teachers, both those who raised the alarm about Leung as well as those who downplayed his questionable behavior. It hints about sexual relations involving Leung with at least two students.
Leung was fired in June 2019 after Massachusetts authorities charged him with sexual assault involving a student at a private school there.
His arrest started a torrent of revelations that included his questionable behavior as a special education teacher at Rundlett Middle and Concord High schools, student and teacher warnings that were largely ignored, and initial decisions not to contact state officials about Leung's behavior.
The allegations and investigation preceded the terminations of former Concord High principal Tom Sica and Superintendent Terri Forsten.
Sica came under the heaviest criticism, with the report's author listing 22 red flags that he failed to address. They ranged from the Leung's failure to follow school dress code to his intimidation of students.
"Time and again, Sica failed to recognize student and staff complaints, however inarticulately made, as what they truly were -- complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation," the report reads.
At one point, a teacher warned the principal that if he didn't do anything, Leung would be on the front page of the Concord Monitor newspaper, along with Sica.
"Sica failed to report to DCYF, Concord police and the Department of Education even after he saw the photographs of Leung with [REDACTED] from the summer of 2018 [REDACTED] that he said made him sick," the report reads.
Forsten is portrayed as oblivious to sexual misconduct. The report noted she did not disclose suspected abuse to the state Division of Children, Youth and Families, Concord police or the state Department of Education.
And she failed to impose discipline on Leung, even after an investigation concluded he had kissed a student in a car. According to the report, five other staff members failed to raise concerns about Leung. It only identifies them by number.
"The District seems to expect students to express reports of sexual misconduct as articulately as if they were adults," the report concludes.
"It also expects students to respond to sexual misconduct and ask for help the way an adult would despite the substantial difference in power between teachers and students, even when the student is legally an adult. Finally, it incorrectly assumes that parents can correctly identify signs of sexual misconduct, especially without having all the information they need."
The 112-page report was written by Massachusetts lawyer Djuna Perkins, whom the school board hired to report on allegations arising from the Leung matter.
In a website message, the district said students directly affected by the report had a chance to review it. It provided a color code to give explanations for the redactions.
The report describes Leung, a special education instructor, as a "master manipulator" and said he joined a weekly men's poker game consisting of the "movers and shakers" in Concord.
During tests, he hovered over students and fed them answers. He gave students rides, let students eat lunch in his classroom, and when discouraged from doing so had them crawl in and out of windows.
Students said Leung had sexual contact with students in the tunnels below Concord High School and in a storage room that he added to a classroom.
Last November, a group of Concord citizens sued the school board to release the full report. Although that case is pending, two Supreme Court decisions in May limited confidentiality protections for internal personnel investigations, the website reads.
"It was these Court decisions that allowed Concord School District to have legal counsel prepare and release the redacted report," the website reads.