A Concord woman is facing an assault charge after Manchester police say she repeatedly stabbed an elderly man during a domestic incident Saturday in the Queen City.
Manchester police responded to 259 Chestnut St. after receiving a call from a man saying a woman was trying to stab him with a knife, and that he was bleeding.
Officers arrived just after 8 p.m. at the address, which is the site of the Thomas B. O’Malley apartments, a Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority property.
Upon arrival, police reported finding a 72-year-old man with stab wounds to his back and stomach and a 51-year-old woman with a stab wound in the neck. Both were taken to the hospital, police said.
On Monday, Manchester police identified the woman as Carrie Drake, 51, of Concord, alleging she stabbed the 72-year-old man multiple times. Drake also suffered self-inflicted injuries.
According to police, Drake was charged with first degree assault. She was transported directly from the scene to a medical facility where she remains.