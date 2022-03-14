COVID-19 cases may be lessening, but the opioid epidemic shows few signs of slowing, even as legislators and law enforcement work to keep drugs from entering the United States and making their way to New Hampshire.
With ever-greater pressure to control the flow of drugs to New Hampshire, a Senate subcommittee chaired by Sen. Maggie Hassan is holding a field hearing in Manchester on Monday. The group will hear from federal and New Hampshire law enforcement about current patterns in drug trafficking, and a growing relationship between drug and human trafficking in New England.
Ahead of the hearing, Matthew B. Millhollin, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of Homeland Security Investigations, said the landscape of the drug trade in New England is shifting quickly, as trafficking organizations stay ahead of the law.
A majority of drugs still make their way into the United States from Mexico, he said, though there are different ways narcotics make their way from the Southwest to New England.
Millhollin said drugs can be shipped around the country on flights, commercial trucks, or even through the mail — though the patterns change frequently. A decade ago, he said, it was not uncommon to intercept fentanyl in the mail.
But, he said, Chinese-made fentanyl is rarely shipped into the U.S. and Mexico anymore. Now, he said chemicals used to make fentanyl — “precursor chemicals” — are shipped from China to Mexico, where drug trafficking organizations including infamous Sinaloa and CJNG cartels make fentanyl, and smuggle it into the United States.
“There is a lot of pressure on China to ban the export of those precursor chemicals to Mexico, where fentanyl is produced,” he said.
But drug makers are finding ways around import controls, he said.
“Now we’re looking at the problem of pre-precursor chemicals,” he said — chemicals two steps removed from fentanyl. “Mexico has struggled to keep up with the changing precursors and the synthetics,” he said. Because the compounds change, it’s difficult to see any effect from banning particular chemicals.
“Once it comes into the U.S., there’s a variety of different transitional organizations that smuggle fentanyl across the U.S.” Millhollin said.
Lawrence, Mass., is a hub for distribution of drugs all around New England. “When you talk about New England, there’s one hub and it’s Lawrence,” he said, and not just for fentanyl and other opioids.
“There’s a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine that comes into Lawrence from the Dominican Republic, up through New York.”
Millhollin said it was not clear what has made Lawrence such a center for trafficking. “It’s just become a haven for it, over the years.”
In New England, including in New Hampshire, local drug traffickers are also exploiting people addicted to opioids, pulling people into sex and labor trafficking, Millhollin said, a practice that is on the rise.
Despite years of focus on the issue, Millhollin said law enforcement perennially struggles to intercept drugs coming into the United States. Millhollin emphasized that the majority of narcotics come into the United States through ports of entry.
He said there are projects underway to implement more-advanced scanning technology to catch more, but it’s nearly impossible to stem the flow of drugs entirely.
“With everything that we stand up, there’s another method to get around it,” he said. “There’s always another method to get ahead of it.”