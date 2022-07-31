A Connecticut man is facing reckless driving charges after state police say they clocked him driving 161 mph along Interstate 93 in Ashland Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., state Trooper Shawn Slaney of Troop F was on patrol on I-93 northbound in Ashland when he reported seeing an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette drive past him at a high rate of speed. According to state police, Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph in a 70 mph zone. Due to the speed of the vehicle, Slaney was unable to pursue the orange sports car.