FARMINGTON, Conn. - State police, who have spent more than a year and a half searching for Jennifer Farber Dulos, returned with an excavator Wednesday to a Farmington home once owned by the homebuilding company of Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband who was charged with her killing.
The development comes a day after state police detectives returned to the home on Mountain Spring Road with police dogs and dug several holes on the property. A state police spokesman said investigators had returned to “follow up on old leads” in the disappearance and presumed death of Farber Dulos, a mother of five who was living in New Canaan at the time she vanished.
Dulos, who lived in a different home in Farmington, died by suicide in January 2020 while facing a murder charge in connection with Farber Dulos’ death. Despite extensive searches at numerous locations across the state — including days spent sifting through garbage at the trash-to-energy plant in Hartford — no trace of her body has been found.
Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, determined, based on evidence, including a large amount of her blood in her New Canaan home, that Farber Dulos likely suffered an injury that was “non-survivable without medical intervention.” State police found no evidence that she was seen by a medical doctor following her disappearance. He has not issued a death certificate because the body has not been found.
On Tuesday, Robert Perry, owner of a New Hampshire-based company that specializes in ground penetrating radar to locate unmarked graves, assisted state police in their search. He said afterward that investigators had not discovered any remains but that he would return if needed.
“I check for anomalies in the ground or ground disturbance and there were four areas that I checked that had ground disturbance in it I was looking for some sort of indication like a skull or some bones or something like that, that would give off something on the scan and I saw nothing there at all,” he told FOX 61.
The home was owned by Fore Group, Dulos’ high-end building company, and arrest records show that he visited the home on the day Farber Dulos went missing.
It was foreclosed on by People’s United Bank and has been listed for sale at nearly $1.7 million, records show. An online listing for the home shows a sale is contingent. An attorney representing the bank in the foreclosure did not immediately return a call for comment.
