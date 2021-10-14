Connecticut man charged with murder in stabbing at Fryeburg Fairgrounds By Christopher Burns Bangor Daily News Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Connecticut man was charged with murder after he fatally stabbed another man early Wednesday morning at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was found stabbed near the fairgrounds restrooms about 1:05 a.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.He died at the scene.Carlos A. Negron, 46, was arrested around noon on Wednesday and taken to Oxford County Jail. Negron and Gomes knew each other, England said, adding there's no risk to the general public.The Maine medical examiner's office in Augusta will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Hudson woman pleads guilty to lying to get $90,000-plus in disability benefits Man arrested after chase was on parole in fatal hit-and-run Manchester police seek man after stabbing outside Home Depot Nashua man charged with sexual assault, witness tampering Driver who tried to run over pedestrians near LA is killed by crowd, officials say One in custody after state police chase on I-89 in Bow Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun charges Arrest made in connection to murder of Manchester man Manchester police investigate downtown bank robbery Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial Request News Coverage