A Connecticut man has been indicted on second degree murder and other charges by a grand jury in connection with the murder of a Nashua man found shot in the head inside his home in July 2018.
Clinton Turner, 30, formerly of New Haven, Conn., was indicted by the Hillsborough County Grand Jury – Southern District in connection with the murder of David Smith, 49, inside his home at 19 Buck St., Nashua, the night of July 6, 2018, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
Turner was indicted on charges of second degree murder (accomplice) for allegedly aiding or acting with Tramaine Poole and others to rob Smith with a deadly weapon and recklessly cause Smith’s death “with extreme indifference to the value of human life” when Poole shot David Smith in the head.
Turner was also indicted on two counts of robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Poole, 41, of New Haven, Conn., “was the person who shot and killed David Smith during the robbery,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. Poole died in an officer-involved shooting incident in Sussex County, Va., on Aug. 1, 2018, less than a month after Smith’s murder.
During that incident, officials say Poole suffered fatal gunshot wounds as he was fleeing from Virginia State Police troopers in a stolen vehicle and began firing a handgun at the pursuing officers.
At the time of Smith’s murder, Poole had an active arrest warrant out on him from New Haven, Conn., for the murder of Tyequa Nesbitt, 28, approximately one month before Smith’s murder.
Just after midnight on July 8, 2018, Nashua police responded to a 911 call at 19 Buck St. for a report of a deceased male. Upon arrival, they discovered Smith deceased inside his home.
An autopsy the next day revealed Smith’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was a homicide.
The Hillsborough County Grand Jury – Southern District also indicted Diana Hazard, 32, for being an accomplice to the robbery of Smith.
Turner is currently being held without bail on separate charges. An arraignment on the indictments is expected to be scheduled in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Southern District in Nashua.
A formal arraignment will also be scheduled for Hazard, officials said.