A Connecticut woman faces felony charges after authorities say she attempted to make fraudulent cash withdrawals at three Nashua banks earlier that day.

Tiffany Clark, 46, of West Haven, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of identity fraud and two counts of falsifying physical evidence, all felonies, according to a news release from Nashua police. Clark also was charged with manufacture, sale and possession of false identification, and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors.