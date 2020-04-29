A Claremont man convicted of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teenager is having his state prison sentence shortened despite objections from the prosecutor and the victim’s family.
Barrett Hodgdon, 47, is serving a five- to 15-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, but he’s getting six months of the minimum five-year sentence suspended thanks to a ruling from Sullivan Superior Court Judge Brian Tucker.
Tucker ruled last week that Hodgdon should get part of his sentence reduced because he underwent sexual offender treatment while in prison. Tucker also noted Hodgdon’s behavior record as a prisoner.
“Considering the defendant’s history within the prison and his effort at rehabilitation, a suspension of six months of the minimum sentence recognizes his progress in that respect, without undermining the other purposes of sentencing,” Tucker wrote in his order.
Hodgdon had asked for a year of the minimum suspended, based largely on the fact that he completed the sexual offender treatment program behind bars, even though he was not ordered to as part of his sentence. Tucker noted that inmates are often unwilling to enter the sexual offender treatment program, and that a sentence reduction is offered as an incentive.
The problem, according to Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway, is that Hodgdon’s sentence was negotiated as part of a plea agreement that has no incentive built in to take the treatment program. Hathaway said last week that Tucker’s ruling will make Hodgdon eligible for parole as early as next month.
When Hodgdon agreed to enter the plea agreement in February 2017, the state agreed to drop additional charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault, according to court records. Conviction on all charges could have put Hodgdon away for decades.
Hathaway is joined by the mother of Hodgdon’s victim in opposing the early release. Hathaway said the plea agreement was sought in part to spare the victim from having to testify.
Hodgdon was arrested in October 2016. Police said the assaults took place in Claremont in August 2016 and Hodgdon knew the teen had a developmental disability. The assaults were disclosed to a family member, who contacted police.