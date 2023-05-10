Akwasi Osusu

Akwasi Owusu attends a pre-trial hearing before opening arguments at Hillsborough County Superior Court on May 8..

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Four days after a Hillsborough County jury convicted a man of trying to kill a Manchester police officer three years ago, a judge ruled he was insane at the time and cleared him of attempted murder and assault charges.

That means that Akwasi Owusu, who is now 21, will have no convictions on his record after the February 2020 incident stemming from a domestic violence call. During the call, Owusu stabbed two officers in the chest and slashed a third in the forehead. None of the officers received life-threatening injuries, but one was out of work for a few months.