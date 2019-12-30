BRENTWOOD -- A convicted child sex offender spotted by a former inmate running an amusement ride at the Deerfield Fair has been indicted for allegedly failing to disclose his criminal conviction to his employer.
Court records show David J. Getchell, 43, of 8 Hoyt Lane in Hillsboro, was convicted of felonious sexual assault in 2000 in Grafton County Superior Court. He was was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury on two counts of prohibition from child care service of persons convicted of certain offenses.
According to a police affidavit, the man who tipped them off stated on Sept. 27 that he knew Getchell was a sex offender because the two had been in prison together.
After observing Getchell operating the “Motorcycle Jump” ride with children on it, police confirmed that he was a registered sex offender prohibited from undertaking employment or volunteer service involving the care of minors.
Police said Getchell told them that he had worked for two days at the fair and estimated that about 30 children rode on the ride.
“I asked Mr. Getchell what he thought was the age of the kids on the ride and he said 11,” Deerfield police Sgt. Michael Lavoie wrote in the affidavit.
One of the charges alleges Getchell was operating the ride for Miller Amusements and knowingly failed to inform them about the past sexual assault conviction when he applied for the work involving “the care, instruction, or guidance of minor children.”
Another charge accuses him of knowingly taking the job despite the conviction.
In addition to the sexual assault conviction, court records show Getchell pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon in July in a case out of Hillsborough County. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison, which was suspended for four years.
In that case, Getchell was arrested after he was found in possession of 32 knives, swords, machetes and gas/air-powered rifles and pistols, police wrote in an affidavit.
Getchell is being held in preventive detention at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.
A representative from Miller Amusements was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
Donald Wyman, president of the Deerfield Fair Association, said he was unaware of the indictments against Getchell.
