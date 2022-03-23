CONCORD — Pamela Smart’s third bid for clemency or a pardon for her role in the 1990 murder of husband, Gregg, ended Wednesday just as the previous two had, with a unanimous Executive Council vote turning down her request for a hearing.
In this latest attempt, Smart, 54, apologized to Gregg Smart’s family and said she took some responsibility for her role in the murder done by her 15-year-old, former lover, William “Billy” Flynn, and three accomplices.
But with little discussion, the council took a 5-0 vote that disposed of Smart’s 150 pages of petition for leniency.
Gov. Chris Sununu said enough time has already been spent on this campaign, though Smart can return in the future with other petitions.
“They have been trying every other year, for decades it seems,” Sununu told reporters.
“The petition is constantly trying to find another path, to carve out a new argument as if that would make a difference. The unanimous vote — it speaks for itself.”
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, said Smart’s legal team had put together a comprehensive plea with many inmate supporters and a lengthy record of her service behind bars.
But it fell well short of what’s needed for clemency, she said.
“The process of granting clemency or a pardon should be a relatively rare one, based on extenuating circumstances that have to be really compelling,” Warmington, a seasoned lawyer, said during an interview after the vote.
“I would say you know those extenuating circumstances when you see them and to me, they weren’t present in this case,” Warmington said.
“It’s life without parole for a reason,” she said.
Smart was 22 in 1990 when she was accused of orchestrating her husband’s murder with the four teens who tried to make the fatal shooting in the Smarts’ Derry home look like a botched robbery.
At the time of her husband’s murder, Smart admitted to having an affair with Flynn but denied involvement in the killing.
Since her life-without-parole sentence handed down in 1991, Smart has been behind bars at the maximum-security women’s prison in Bedford Hills, N.Y.
All four other people involved in murder are out of prison
Aside from Smart, everyone else convicted in the case has been paroled, thanks to deals for reduced sentencing in exchange for their testimony against her.
“It took years, even decades, for me to accept responsibility and I must carry that burden, alone and deservedly, for the rest of my life recognizing that the pain and suffering I caused are irreparable,” Smart wrote in her clemency request last August to Gov. Sununu and the council.
“I apologize to the entire Smart family, my own family, and all who were directly or indirectly impacted by my actions and misjudgment. I blamed others for my incarceration because I was immature, selfish and proud. I refused to see my own role in Gregg’s death and instead referred blame elsewhere.”
“This burden is something I can never — and should never — be free of, because my actions have forever changed the course of many lives, including my own.”
While in prison, Smart has received two master’s degrees, one in criminal law and another in English literature, and she became an ordained minister.
The clemency bid detailed her work tutoring prisoners while also working with those who had mental illness, special needs and those with HIV and AIDS. Another praising Smart’s service was Elaine Lord, who served as the Bedford Hills prison executive from 1984 to 2014.
“Now 54 years old, she has spent more than half her life in prison,” said Eleanor Pam, Smart’s spokesperson, prior to the vote.
“The actual, confessed murderers of Gregg Smart have all long been released. It is our hope that the governor and Executive Council will come to the realization that Ms. Smart’s sentence is one of extermination, not rehabilitation... Keeping her imprisoned forever does not further justice.”
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, R-Rye, said Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin prepared a compelling, 55-page response that moved her to reject this request.
“I am absolutely convinced there is no argument that rises to the level of granting the clemency request of Pamela Smart,” Stevens said.
After the vote, Strelzin thanked the councilors for their decision that he said was the only proper one for the memory of Gregg Smart and his family.
“It was not clear to me what she was apologizing and taking responsibility for,” Strelzin said.
“They have repeatedly changed their strategy over the years with her petitions. Their arguments haven’t always been consistent and I think there may have been too many cooks,” Strelzin said.
“Frankly, I also suspect the client has been driving this for quite some time,” Strelzin said. “While you should always consider your lawyer’s advice, the client has the last word and this one we know has some very strong views.”
Smart’s mother, Linda Wojas, screamed in outrage at the council after the last time it turned down her daughter’s request in 2019.
None of Smart’s supporters were present for the council meeting Wednesday.
In her latest petition, Smart said the “failing health” of her parents was one reason she wanted to get out of prison.