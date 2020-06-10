CONCORD — A Nashua woman convicted of helping murder her mother lost a bid Wednesday to commute her prison sentence.
The Executive Council voted, 3-2, against the application of Nicole Kasinskas to be released from prison after serving 15 years, or less than half of her prison term, for the 2003 murder of Jeanne Dominico.
Nicole Kasinskas pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to 37½ years in prison.
Councilors Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, and Michael Cryans, D-Hanover, voted in favor of holding a hearing on the request.
Councilors Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, and Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, opposed it.
Requests from convicted offenders to commute a sentence or grant a pardon are routinely turned down.
Two weeks ago, the council tabled this request to review the lengthy file on the case.
Volinsky had said he could support a hearing to explore whether Kasinskas had been a victim of domestic abuse prior to the crime.
Pignatelli noted the murder occurred in her district.
“I am not going to vote in favor of this commutation right now for Ms. Kasinskas,” Pignatelli said two weeks ago.
“She has acquitted herself well while in prison and I commend her for that. I can also see a time when I might consider a commutation for her sentence, but for me that time is not right now.”
Kasinskas testified against her former boyfriend, William Sullivan, who brutally beat Dominico with a baseball bat and then stabbed her 40 times while her daughter was at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store, prosecutors said.
Kasinskas admitted she went to the scene soon after the murder and stepped over her mother’s body to fetch a cloth to help clean up the blood.
Prosecutors said Nicole Kasinskas and Sullivan murdered Dominico because she refused to let the two teenagers live together. Sullivan was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Will Delker, the senior assistant attorney general who prosecuted Kasinskas’ case, said she had two and a half years taken off her sentence for furthering her education. Terms of the deal allowed her to seek a further reduction after serving two-thirds of her sentence, which won’t be until 2031.
Delker is now a superior court judge.