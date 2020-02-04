BRENTWOOD -- Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway says she disagrees with a judge’s decision to sentence a former temporary fill-in doctor at Exeter Hospital who secretly recorded a conversation about a patient to a conditional discharge that carries no suspended jail time or fines.
Conway issued a statement Tuesday saying she “respectfully disagreed” with last week’s sentencing by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman, who conditionally discharged Dr. Loretta Obi’s conviction on a misdemeanor charge of interception and disclosure of telecommunication or oral communications prohibited.
Obi, 44, of Chappaqua, N.Y., was convicted by a Rockingham County jury last October. The maximum penalty for the misdemeanor crime is a year in jail.
According to Conway, Obi was employed as a doctor at Exeter Hospital when she secretly recorded a conversation between herself and another hospital staff member discussing a patient’s plan of care and posted it online.
“Obi was in a position of considerable public trust while employed as a doctor. She undermined that trust and committed a crime by creating recordings without the consent of the other party and by posting that video on the Internet,” Conway said in the statement.
Assistant County Attorney John Mara, who prosecuted the case, asked that Obi be given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for three years, pay a $500 fine and complete 25 hours of community service.
Conway said Mara also requested that Obi not have any contact with the staff member she illegally recorded, remove all videos from Youtube that contain references to the staff member or that contain video footage of Exeter Hospital, and that Obi not be permitted to work in a hospital or medical facility during her suspended jail sentence.
Schulman ordered no suspended jail time or fines for Obi. Instead, he required that as a condition of the discharge, she remove the audio content of any video that she took without permission of all parties from any publicly available Internet site, including YouTube, that she remain of good behavior and have no contact with the staff member that she illegally recorded.
A conditional discharge is allowed under state law RSA 651:2, which states that a person “convicted of a felony or a Class A misdemeanor may be sentenced to imprisonment, probation, conditional or unconditional discharge, or a fine.”
According to Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales, a conditional discharge means there is no traditional sentence attached to the conviction like committed or suspended incarceration or fines.
Instead, she said, under a conditional discharge a defendant is relieved from receiving any punishment for the conviction provided they comply with the conditions of the discharge for one year.
“It is rare that we see judges utilize conditional or unconditional discharges at the superior court level,” she said.
Obi worked at the hospital on a temporary basis for nine days beginning on Dec. 24, 2017. The hospital revoked her temporary privileges on Jan. 3, 2018.
In June 2018, Obi filed a federal lawsuit against Exeter Hospital’s parent, Exeter Health Resources, claiming defamation, intentional interference with contractual relations and breach of contract. The court ultimately ruled against Obi.
According to records in the federal case, during Obi’s time in Exeter the hospital received complaints about her “odd personal behavior” and “unprofessional clinical practices” from staff, patients and family members of patients.
Court records noted that one doctor wrote a letter claiming that Obi had prayed over patients without their consent, told patients that dementia was caused by spirits inhabiting a person’s body, and recruited patients to adopt her religious beliefs.
Obi had claimed that some people were coerced into making false allegations against her and that others had racial biases and grudges. She maintained that her license was revoked in retaliation for “secret information” she discovered and for publicly exposing it at Exeter Hospital and on social media.
The New Hampshire Board of Medicine revoked Obi’s license to practice in New Hampshire on Oct. 4, 2018.
In its license revocation order, the board wrote that it had received information from the National Practitioner Databank that Obi “posed an immediate threat to health or safety.”
Among other things, the board said the databank report indicated that Obi was making inappropriate and unprofessional comments to patients.