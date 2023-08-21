Strafford County commissioners Monday gave embattled Sheriff Mark Brave until noon Tuesday to go on paid administrative leave or they will begin the process to remove him over charges he stole funds from taxpayers.
Bail conditions prevent Brave from having contact with much of his department staff and county staff.
Commissioners for a third time have asked Brave to go on paid administrative leave.
“If he does not, then the county commission is prepared to petition the [county legislative] delegation for his removal simply because he cannot function in that job based on what’s going on,” Commission Chairman George Maglaras said during a public meeting.
Strafford County state representatives would have to approve Brave’s removal from office.
Arrested last week, Brave faces eight felony charges, including theft of $19,000 in taxpayer funds that he spent on “personal expenses” and five counts of perjury for allegedly lying about money he spent to rendezvous with a female lover, Attorney General John Formella said.
Brave, a two-term Democratic incumbent, turned himself in at the state police barracks in Epping and was arrested hours before Formella made the accusations public. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
If convicted, Brave faces a maximum of 31 1/2 years to 64 years in state prison and fines of up to $32,000.
Brave has publicly denied the allegations.
“I will keep you all updated, thank you to all who continue to stand with me, my family, and my office during this trying time,” Brave said in a Facebook post last Thursday. “I will continue to serve the people of Strafford County to the best of my ability and will sit before a jury of my peers.”
Brave told media outlets that his travel expenses were not personal and certain county officials’ racist views prompted the investigation of him.
In 2020, Brave became the first Black elected county sheriff in New Hampshire. He won a second term last November.