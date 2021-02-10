A Lakes Region couple, released Tuesday in connection with the theft of an SUV from Concord, were arrested Wednesday in Gorham, where they crashed a pickup they allegedly stole in North Conway.
Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said Michael Deveno, 52, of Franklin, and Melanie Michael, 41, of Northfield, face multiple charges in connection with the incidents, both of which originated in his town.
Mattei, in a press release, said that shortly after 10:30 Monday morning, a Conway officer was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter in North Conway for a report of a man, later identified as Deveno, who was stealing merchandise.
Police later determined that Deveno had come to the Walmart with Michael in a 2018 Honda CR-V that had recently been reported stolen in Concord.
Mattei said Deveno and Michael were charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and that Deveno was also charged with willful concealment for allegedly taking unidentified items from Walmart.
The second charge is a misdemeanor, but was upgraded to a felony based on what the police chief called Deveno’s “extensive criminal history which includes several prior convictions for theft.”
Mattei said Deveno and Michael were released Tuesday afternoon on personal recognizance bail.
At around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Mattei said Conway Police were called to the Irving convenience store on Route 16 to investigate the theft of a red Toyota Tacoma from the parking lot.
The Toyota's operator told police he left the truck running and went inside the store but that when he came back outside, it was gone.
The truck was seen going northbound on Route 16 and was spotted around 7 a.m. in Jackson by Sgt. Nathan Boothby, said Mattei.
Boothby pursued the truck up Route 16 into Gorham, where it crashed into a tree, and its male operator fled into an occupied residence, where he was taken into custody. The man arrested was Deveno, said Mattei, while Michael was his passenger in the truck.
The Conway, Jackson and Gorham police departments charged Deveno with theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and criminal trespass, said Mattei. He added that Michael will be charged for stealing the pickup truck but did not specify the offense. Deveno and Mattei are being held pending their appearance in court.