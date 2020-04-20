Court documents describe a tortured relationship between George and Alan Beliveau, the aged father and middle-aged son who lived together until Thursday night, when Alan Beliveau was shot and killed at their home.
Two years before the killing, a Manchester police SWAT team was called to the middle class West Side neighborhood after Alan Beliveau had allegedly struck his father in the face and locked him out of 73 Brockton St., according to a restraining order that George Beliveau had requested against his son.
The father, now 82, eventually withdrew the restraining order, and prosecutors dropped the charges.
Authorities have not explained what happened, but Alan was shot in the chest and killed Thursday night. He had turned 59 just three days before.
Homicide prosecutors have said that they are investigating a claim of self-defense, that all people involved in the matter have been identified and no one was ever in official custody.
"I can say the parties knew each other. It was not a random event," said John Kennedy, a New Hampshire assistant attorney general. Kennedy said he could not reveal the identity of the shooter at this stage of the investigation.
George Beliveau’s lawyer -- Peter Anderson, the director of litigation at the McLane Middleton law firm -- said in an email that he represents him but would not comment further.
In a previous article, neighbors of the Beliveaus said George and Alan lived alone in the house together and were often seen together.
“They were always fixing something, cleaning something or taking care of the property,” next-door neighbor Stephen Houle, told the Union Leader on Friday. He said they were good neighbors, very friendly.
“We just stopped and talked to both of them the other day. It was always just a really nice, friendly conversation,” Houle said then.
Houle said Monday that he did not want to say anymore.
On Friday, his wife, Tonya Angwin, said one of the Beliveaus had come to their house after the shooting, but she would not say who. All three had to leave the Houle-Angwin house at gunpoint.
Records on file at Manchester District Court show that George Beliveau took out a restraining order to bar Alan Beliveau from his home two years ago.
"Mentally impaired, Alan believes that I am not his father," George wrote. "He thinks I am impersonating myself."
He said his son had built a bunker in the basement and barricaded himself there. He shuts off the electricity at night, George Beliveau wrote. On April 6, 2018, George Beliveau found himself locked out of the house.
"I had no shoes on, cold," George Beliveau wrote.
Alan Beliveau would not open the door, and Manchester police activated the SWAT team. Police arrested the younger Beliveau that night and charged him with striking his father in the face and bruising his eye.
Alan Beliveau was also charged for resisting arrest for hiding in the residence and refusing to exit when commanded to do so.
Both charges were misdemeanors.
A judge initially ordered Alan Beliveau to stay away from the house, and lawyers asked for a mental health competency examination.
By February 2019, Manchester city prosecutor Andrea Muller dropped the two charges stemming from the April 2018 SWAT raid. But Alan Beliveau pleaded guilty to an earlier resisting arrest misdemeanor charge, which also took place at his home. He was fined $1,000, but a judge suspended it.
Five months ago, Manchester police arrested George Beliveau for driving while intoxicated. His attorney, Anderson, filed for a competency hearing. But Manchester prosecutors dropped the charge, and the hearing was canceled.
Kennedy said authorities will not identify the person they believe to be the shooter at this point. When a self-defense claim is made, prosecutors usually wait until a final report is issued before identifying the person making the claim.
"We're certainly going to look at all aspects of this case, including what may have gone on previously" between the two, the prosecutor said.