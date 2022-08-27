A New Hampshire judge has dismissed charges against an Ayer man accused of sexually assaulting a boy at a Hancock, New Hampshire campground in 2009, ruling that the man, a convicted sex offender, was found incompetent to stand trial.

Dale Cole, 69, of Ayer, was facing three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, the Keene Sentinel reported.