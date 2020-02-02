KEENE -- The Greenfield man facing charges that he wrote more than $150,000 in bad checks when he bought a landscaping business in 2018 has skipped a scheduled plea hearing, according to court records.
Daniel Oldenquist, 36, was due in Cheshire Superior Court on Wednesday to enter into a plea agreement involving two of the bad checks he allegedly wrote. The plea agreement would see him serve 60 days in jail, on weekends only, as long as he makes restitution to the two alleged victims, according to court records. According to court records, Oldenquist failed to appear for the hearing.
Oldenquist bought the Deep Green landscaping business and equipment for $25,000, and paid close to $130,000 for additional equipment for the business, according to court records. The problem was that Oldenquist wrote checks from a closed Wells Fargo account to make purchases, according to a statement of fact filed in court.
“During the course of that investigation, (Oldenquist) spoke with the Greenfield Police Department and indicated that the account had been closed since November 2017 due to suspicious behavior,” Assistant County Attorney Keith Clouatre wrote in an offer of proof filed with the court.
Oldenquist allegedly told police that he had the money from a recent inheritance and that he thought that money was in the account.
“He failed to explain where that money was or how it had been deposited into an account that had been closed since November 2017,” Clouatre wrote.
Two personal checks Oldenquist wrote -- to two former Deep Green employees, totaling a little more than $3,500 -- landed in Cheshire County, but most of the alleged bad checks were written in Hillsborough County. He’s wanted on warrants out of Hillsborough Superior Court North in Manchester connected to the bad checks he allegedly wrote, according to court records.
An old Cheshire County case from 2015 is also being reopened, according to court records. Oldenquist avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to theft by deception for allegedly getting cars from Rountree Ford, Fairfield’s Auto and Keene Chrysler by claiming money would be wired to the dealerships, according to court records. He received probation in that case and now the court will look at an alleged probation violation on the newer charges.