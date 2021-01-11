Covered in blood and wearing only his underwear, a 26-year-old man allegedly attacked a city police officer and sprayed him multiple times with the officer’s pepper spray.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at Motel 6 on Spit Brook Road when police arrived for a reported person, possibly under the influence and dressed only in his underwear, according to police.
Police discovered Sebastian Corneau, 26, outside of the motel office and covered in dried blood. Authorities attempted to bring Corneau into the lobby of the motel when, once inside, he allegedly attacked and assaulted a police officer, according to a news release.
“During the struggle, Corneau obtained the officer’s OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray and sprayed the officer with it multiple times,” said the news release.
“At one point, Corneau took possession of the officer’s baton, as well as a serrated piece of a plastic sign. Corneau held the serrated piece of the sign as a weapon while threatening the officer and a paramedic from American Medical Response, who was also on scene.”
Police were able to take Corneau into custody, and the officer sustained minor injuries from the assault, said police, adding it was later learned that Corneau allegedly threatened and assaulted a woman with a knife the night prior. She suffered minor injuries in the assault, police said.
Corneau was subsequently charged with numerous offenses, including three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of criminal use of a self-defense weapon and other charges such as domestic violence criminal threatening, simple assault and resisting arrest.
Corneau was arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua.
If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison for each of the most serious offenses, according to a news release.