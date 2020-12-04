COVID-19 testing in the Gate City is ramping up, with about 240 tests performed by public health nurses this past week.
Throughout recent weeks an average of 100 tests have been completed each Tuesday during the city’s weekly testing clinics at the Elm Street municipal parking garage. This week, however, about 240 test swabs were completed during the event, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
Among those 240 tests, 45 of the swabs were for rapid tests. Those 45 rapid tests presented 14 positive test results for COVID-19, said Donchess.
“That is a very high percentage of positives, at least among those 45,” Donchess said. Results are still pending for most of the remaining tests.
Donchess said the city’s positivity rate is up to about 7%.
“We can tell that this is spreading around,” he said.
“The city has been following the science, working with our public health officials and our medical people,” said Donchess, adding contact tracing is a top priority among the city’s public health nurses.
Mark Thornton, chairman of the board of directors for Gateway Community Services, said during a virtual town hall this week that he is concerned about individuals in Nashua with developmental disabilities and mental health issues, as well as the employees working with them and their chance of exposure.
All of these individuals need to be a priority when it comes to vaccination, according to Thornton.
“The direct service providers are often not thought of as the front line workers, but in fact they are,” he stressed, urging action to ensure that this population of employees are able to obtain the vaccine in a timely manner.
“We meet with the hospital periodically to talk about distribution,” said Donchess, who expects that municipalities will be guided by state officials on how distribution will occur. “I wish the federal government were more involved in creating a very detailed plan as to how distribution will take place.”
Donchess said the city is working closely with the state to ensure the vaccine, once it does become available, is properly distributed in Nashua.
Thornton said a recent study by Harvard University determined that individuals with Down syndrome are significantly at higher risk because of congenital heart defects, adding Gateway Community Services has more than 3,000 individuals it services in this category that also need to be prioritized during the vaccine distribution.
Donchess agreed, adding there are a significant number of special needs students throughout the Nashua School District, as well as those who work with them in the schools that will also need to be considered a priority as well.
The city’s testing clinics take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elm Street parking garage, 14 Elm St. For an appointment, call 603-589-3456.