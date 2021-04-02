One of the men convicted in the 2005 murder-for-hire of Derry handyman Jack Reid won't be getting out of prison early despite his argument that he's been a good prisoner and that a surge in COVID-19 cases in prison has put him at risk.
A Rockingham County Superior Court judge this week denied the request by Jesse Brooks, who is incarcerated in Arizona and has spent months arguing that the court should suspend some of his sentence for his role in Reid’s brutal slaying.
Brooks cited the pandemic as one of the reasons for early release, but Judge Daniel St. Hilaire didn’t buy it.
“While potential risk is a factor that the court may consider along with the defendant's health status, the court was not persuaded that the administrators in those facilities have ignored the risk and that the defendant has experienced actual harm beyond that of any other person who is incarcerated, works in a closed facility such as a prison or nursing home, or any other person with pre-existing medical conditions that make exposure more problematic than those with excellent health. In and of itself, the court cannot conclude that the defendant is in such danger as to warrant immediate release,” he wrote in his order.
Brooks is the son of multimillionaire businessman John “Jay” Brooks, who is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of two counts of capital murder in the death of Reid, who was killed inside a Deerfield barn.
Prosecutors have said the murder was planned by the elder Brooks.
The younger Brooks was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit murder in 2009 and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. He was given just over two years of pretrial confinement credit when he was sentenced and was hoping that the court would suspend the remainder of his minimum sentence.
Brooks has claimed that he has been mistreated while imprisoned in Arizona and hasn’t been given proper medical care for his back pain.
Reid’s family has pleaded with the court to keep Brooks locked up.
“The court heard from the victim’s family and their request that the defendant (serve) the full term of his sentence. The focal point of the defendant’s argument did not center around remorse, regret or acceptance of responsibility. The thrust of the arguments, while well presented by counsel and by a knowledgeable expert in the field, centered more on the failings of the system to provide adequate medical care and adequate support to help the defendant achieve the goal of rehabilitation rather than the defendant’s recognition of the severity of the crime and the pain caused by his actions. The defendant might argue that those points were raised to show that even with these challenges, the defendant acted appropriately. However, the challenges of life in prison are not unique to this defendant,” St. Hilaire wrote.
He further determined that Brooks had not “gone so far above and beyond what is simply expected of all prisoners to warrant the rare remedy of an early sentence suspension.”