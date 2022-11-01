Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 general election are attacking Democrats for what they say is a dramatic spike in crime under Democratic President Joe Biden, and polls show races in Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin have narrowed following a barrage of political ads on the issue.

Data collected both by the federal government and third-party groups, however, suggests violent crime has slowed or even decreased after surging in 2020, even though the national murder rate remains significantly higher than prior to the coronavirus pandemic.