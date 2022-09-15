A Worcester man will serve close to four years in prison for using stolen identities to open bank accounts and trying to purchase an $83,000 Chevrolet Camaro.

Brandon Brouillard, 29, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in prison and five months of supervised release, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.