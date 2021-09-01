Customer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in Manchester Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Bernard Doe Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A customer who confronted would-be shoplifters at a 7-Eleven in Manchester last Monday night suffered life-threatening injuries during a melee between customers and a group of youths, police said.The victim and others confronted youths who were causing trouble and trying to steal things inside the South Main Street store, police said.The confrontation escalated and the victim was allegedly punched in the face. Outside, he was assaulted again, fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.Police said he was transported to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.Police arrested four people, three juveniles and Bernard Doe, 19, of Manchester. Doe is charged with felony riot, and the investigation is continuing, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Manchester murder victim released from prison early Affidavit: Goffstown shooting followed fight over smoking pot while positive for COVID NJ man charged in Bedford double homicide was released early because of COVID Adam Sandler’s father-in-law arrested with gun in bag at Florida courthouse AG finds 6 troopers justified in use of deadly force in Claremont shooting Britany Barron to plead guilty to lesser charges in beheading of lover’s corpse Murder victims in Bedford died of machete wounds and suffocation Fraudulent bills reported at Barrington businesses Britany Barron pleads guilty to charges in beheading of lover’s corpse Manchester police seek bank robber Request News Coverage