Due to a cyberattack on NCR, a company that provides payment processing services to restaurants across the country, consumers may be temporarily unable to redeem gift cards at certain restaurants in New Hampshire and across the country, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
The list of New Hampshire restaurants that may be currently unable to accept valid gift cards includes, but is not necessarily limited to, the following:
The Copper Door
T-Bones
CJ’s Great West Grill
Cactus Jack’s
The Beach Plum
110 Grill
Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante
The Galley Hatch
At this time, it is unknown when the affected restaurants will be capable of accepting gift cards again. The issue appears to be national in scope. The full extent of the issue is unknown and may impact additional restaurants or establishments, or additional payment processing services, the news release said.
NCR is currently working to address the issue. The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau will continue to review and monitor the issue to determine whether any additional action by the Bureau is warranted, the news release said.
In a Facebook post on April 21, Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants wrote, “It is not lost on us that our loyalty and gift card programs are two of our guests’ favorites outside of our food and service; we know the impact this has had on you, and for that, I truly apologize. Additionally, I want to assure you that our team is doing everything in its power to expedite a resolution while also respecting the need for NCR to approach this situation in a planned and methodical way to ensure the security and sanctity of their system.”
Great NH Restaurants owns The Copper Door, T-Bones, CJ’s Great West Grill and Cactus Jack’s, four of the restaurants affected.
Attorney General John Formella encourages consumers to check with any restaurant or establishment prior to dining to determine if gift cards will be accepted at the time of their visit.