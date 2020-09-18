A Washington D.C. woman was indicted this week, after prosecutors alleged she has voted New Hampshire in 2018, claiming a Derry address.
According to the indictments released Friday, Mary Kate Lowndes, 57, of Washington, D.C., registered to vote in Derry in 2016, saying she lived at 55 Crystal Ave., the address of a strip mall. According to the town's assessment records, there are no residential units in the building.
Prosecutors allege Lowndes voted by absentee ballot in the 2018 general election, using that Derry address.
Lowndes has been indicted for felony wrongful voting, misusing an absentee ballot and two counts of misdemeanor wrongful voting.
If convicted, Lowndes, who works for the Peace Corps in Washington, D.C., could face thousands of dollars in fines, and up to seven years in prison. She would also lose her right to vote in New Hampshire, even if she actually did live in the state.