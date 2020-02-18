The Massachusetts district attorney heading up the investigation into Sunday’s officer-involved fatal shooting of a suspect in several carjackings, including one in Nashua, is handing off the case to a fellow attorney to avoid any possible conflict of interest.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Tuesday he is transferring the investigation of the fatal police shooting to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz, because one of the officers involved in the incident was previously assigned to the Massachusetts State Police detective unit attached to Blodgett’s Office.
“When police officers use fatal force, the public is entitled to a thorough and transparent investigation,” said in a statement. “In order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, this matter will be transferred to Plymouth County.”
According to Massachusetts State Police, Thomas Christopher Murray, 31, of Dracut, Mass., was involved in a number of carjackings and police chases over the weekend. He had arrived in Nashua in a Subaru Legacy carjacked from a woman in Lowell, Mass., around 3 p.m., authorities said.
The Subaru was tracked to Nashua around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, using an app in the vehicle, but police could not locate the vehicle, a spokesman for the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
John Murphy, a general manager for Tulley Automotive Group at 147 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, said around 5:40 p.m. Sunday a man police later identified as Murray approached a salesman about a BMW X5, asking to check out the interior. When it became apparent the man wanted to steal the vehicle, Murray said, the salesman and others on the lot attempted to stop him.
Murphy said one of the employees, who he declined to name, received a small cut during the altercation with Murray, who wielded a knife during the incident.
Massachusetts State Police used the SUV’s on-board location system to track it to Prime Gas Station on Central Street in Byfield, Mass., around 7 p.m. Sunday.
A Massachusetts state trooper and three Newbury, Mass., police officers boxed in the SUV with their cruisers and approached Murray, who rammed the trooper’s vehicle, according to police. At least one officer opened fire and shot Murray, who was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, police said.
On Monday, Blodgett said investigators had linked Murray to two other carjackings and believe he could have been involved in another.
According to authorities, Murray stole a car in North Andover, Mass., on Saturday afternoon, entering the driver’s side of an Audi Q5 and ordered a woman and child inside to get out before he headed west on Route 114.
The Audi was involved in a police pursuit in Canton, Mass., around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and was later recovered in Lexington, Mass., according to a police news release. Police are also investigating whether Murray was involved in the theft of a vehicle in Boston on Saturday.